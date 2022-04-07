DK Metcalf Trade Rumors: Seahawks Likely Want 2 1st-Round Picks to Move Star WR

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

The Seattle Seahawks aren't actively shopping DK Metcalf, but there is reportedly a price point at which they would at least consider dealing the star wide receiver.

Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, the Seahawks likely "view something in the neighborhood of two firsts as the minimum" offer it would take for an interested team to acquire Metcalf.

Following Seattle's decision to move on from quarterback Russell Wilson and the exploding market for wide receivers, Metcalf's status has been a hot topic of discussion.

Howard Eskin of Sports Radio 94 WIP reported this week that the New York Jets were going to offer Seattle the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft for Metcalf, but the Seahawks have been telling anyone calling about the 24-year-old they aren't trading him.

Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have already been traded this offseason after contract talks with their previous teams broke down.

The Green Bay Packers received first- and second-round draft picks in 2022 from the Las Vegas Raiders for Adams. He signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders after the deal.

The Miami Dolphins sent five draft picks, including No. 29 overall, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for Hill. Miami gave Hill a four-year, $120 million extension.

The Seahawks are in the beginning stages of a rebuild process that could take multiple years to bear fruit. They have plenty of draft capital to flesh out the roster, including two first-round draft picks in 2023.

Metcalf is eligible to sign a long-term extension this offseason. He is set to earn $3.986 million in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract.

Seattle already has significant resources tied up in Tyler Lockett. The three-time All-Pro wideout signed a four-year, $69.2 million extension in April 2021. He has cap hits of $10.05 million in 2022 and $16.75 million in 2023, per Spotrac.

A second-round draft pick in 2019, Metcalf has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL over the past three seasons. He has 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in 49 career games.