Sam Darnold Unfazed by Panthers QB Pursuit: Some Team Would 'Want Me' If I'm Replaced

Sam Darnold is taking a very pragmatic approach amid rumors the Carolina Panthers have been trying to find a new quarterback this offseason.

Appearing on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast (h/t ESPN's David Newton), Darnold said he's not concerned about his future because there would be another team that "would want me" if the Panthers go in a different direction.

"It's truly whatever happens happens, because at the end of the day, it's out of my control, and I know that," he added. "I have enough security in myself where I can say, 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I've proved it.'"

