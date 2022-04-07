TMZ: Floyd Mayweather Jr. to Fight Don Moore in Exhibition; Anderson Silva on Card

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is reportedly returning to the ring next month.

According to TMZ Sports, Mayweather will headline "The Global Titans Fight Series" in an eight-round exhibition match against "Dangerous" Don Moore on May 14. The fight will take place on a helicopter landing pad in Dubai.

Former UFC champion Anderson Silva will also be on the card to take on Bruno Machado.

This will be Mayweather's first boxing match since he fought former YouTube star Logan Paul on June 6. The fight was an exhibition, so no winner was declared, but Mayweather allowed the amateur to go the distance.

Mayweather retired in 2017 with a record of 50-0. His last official bout came against Conor McGregor. The 45-year-old is one of the most lucrative pay-per-view draws of all time, and he will surely attract a ton of viewers when he returns in May.

The spectacle of the event will also add to the intrigue, as it will take place "outside on the Burj Al Arab Hotel, one of UAE's top hotels."

Moore enters the match undefeated at 18-0-1 with 12 KOs. It's not yet known whether his fight against Mayweather will be judged to determine a winner.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, Silva, who is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, will be returning to the ring for the first time since his first-round knockout of Tito Ortiz in September. Prior to that, he impressively earned a split-decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June.

Badou Jack, a former world champion in two weight classes, will also be competing on the card. He has a record of 25-3-3 with 15 KOs.