Blaine Gabbert Signs New Buccaneers Contract as Tom Brady's Backup

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a concerted effort to keep their core together over the past two years, and that apparently includes substitute players as well.

The Buccaneers announced Wednesday that they've re-signed quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who has spent the last two seasons as Tom Brady's primary backup.

Gabbert originally signed with Tampa Bay on a one-year deal in March 2019, making this the third consecutive year that he's chosen to stay put.

A 12-year veteran, Gabbert has appeared in 10 games over the past two seasons with the Buccaneers, throwing for 210 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Much of his production came in a 2020 Week 16 blowout win over the Detroit Lions when he came in and completed nine of 15 passes for 143 yards and two scores while Brady sat the entire second half.

After being selected 10th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011, Gabbert has bounced around the NFL with stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans before landing with Tampa Bay. In his career, he's played in 60 games with 48 starts, throwing for 9,273 yards, 50 touchdowns and 47 interceptions with a 56.3 completion percentage.

The Buccaneers now have their entire quarterback room back from last year. Brady ended his retirement after a little over a month to return for his 23rd season. Second-year pro Kyle Trask and practice-squad favorite Ryan Griffin are also back in the fold.

Brady will surely be looking to lead Tampa Bay back to the Super Bowl after winning the franchise's first championship two seasons ago.