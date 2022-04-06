Former Jaguars HC Urban Meyer Sells Jacksonville Mansion for $2.3M

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who was let go after a tumultuous 13-game tenure that saw the Jags go 2-11 before his unceremonious firing, has sold his South Jacksonville home for $2.3 million.

Karen Brune Mathis of the Jacksonville Daily Record broke the news:

"Shelley Jean Meyer, individually and as trustee of the Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust, sold the Glen Kernan house to Satyaprakash Krishnarao on March 8, 2022, for $2.3 million. The deed was recorded March 28 with the Duval County Clerk of Courts.

"The trust bought the property April 16, 2021, for $2.15 million from spouses Satyaprakash and Jennifer Krishnarao."

Shelley Jean Meyer is married to Urban Meyer.

That home was once owned by ex-Jaguars quarterback David Garrard, who sold his house to the couple that the Meyers initially bought it from. It is located on Royal Troon Lane in South Jacksonville.

Per Mathis, ex-Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who played under Meyer when he coached the Gators, also lives on that street.