Tiger Woods 'Ready to Go' for 2022 Masters After Practice Rounds, Fred Couples Says

Fred Couples is enthusiastic about Tiger Woods' readiness for the 2022 Masters, which will be Woods' first official tournament in more than a year.

After playing alongside Woods for a nine-hole practice session on Wednesday, Couples said the five-time Masters champion is "ready to go":

"He looked the exact same, maybe a little better, a little sharper. ... Tiger is Tiger. I said it on Monday that he's not like a lot of us where I've been injured, even at age 35, and I go play just to play. He's not going to do that. He's won so many times, and he's just not a guy to go do something mediocre. He'll compete, and he'll be ready to roll."

Woods tied for 38th at the 2020 edition of the Masters, which had been pushed to November of that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He subsequently took time off and had to undergo a procedure on his back in January 2021.

A month later came the car crash that left him with fractures to his tibia and fibula. In the immediate aftermath, it wasn't clear when the 46-year-old would get to golf competitively again.

It's a testament to Woods' staying power that his return can garner so much attention when he's not a favorite to win and him simply getting through all four rounds would be a bit of an achievement.

If you didn't know any better, you'd think the Masters is already well underway based on the crowds that have followed Woods.

The betting odds also reflect the respect he commands on reputation alone. He's +4000 to win the Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is a slightly better moneyline than Bryson DeChambeau (+4500).

A lot of people had given up hope on Woods ever winning another major before he caught lightning in a bottle and earned a green jacket in 2019.

Maybe he can pull off an even more improbable triumph at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend.

