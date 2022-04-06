Tyrann Mathieu on Saints Free-Agent Visit: 'I Don't Think They Really Need Me'

AP Photo/David Dermer

Tyrann Mathieu has interest in playing with the New Orleans Saints but isn't sure how much help he can provide the team.

"The last couple years, they've been like top-five in defense," Mathieu told Wilson Alexander of the Advocate (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com). "I don't think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win."

New Orleans finished fourth in points allowed last season after ranking fifth in the category in 2020. The secondary still has holes after losing Malcolm Jenkins to retirement and Marcus Williams to free agency.

Mathieu visited the Saints facility this week while in New Orleans to see family and friends, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran was born in Louisiana and played college football at LSU.

"It's a team I grew up watching," Mathieu said of the Saints. "Any time I get to play in front of family and friends, it obviously gives me more energy. It would be a great opportunity if that was to come."

The 29-year-old also said he has a "great relationship" with several players on the Saints, including Cam Jordan and Marcus Lattimore.

It could be a perfect fit for a team looking to get back to the playoffs after last year's disappointing 9-8 finish.

Mathieu is coming off an incredible three-year stretch with the Kansas City Chiefs when he earned two Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro honors and one Super Bowl title. He had 13 interceptions and two defensive touchdowns in this stretch.

The Saints did add Marcus Maye this offseason and might not need Mathieu, but he would certainly provide a boost in the secondary.