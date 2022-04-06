Terrell Owens Leaves Door Open to NFL Return After Announcing That He'll Play in FCF

Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Terrell Owens hasn't played in the NFL since 2010, but the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver isn't shutting the door on getting back in the league.

Speaking to TMZ Sports about joining the Fan Controlled Football League, Owens left open the door to playing in the NFL again.

"If it happens, it happens," he said. "But at the end of the day, like I said, my main focus honestly is to have fun and, like I said, getting paid a little bit."

Despite not playing in the NFL for 12 years, Owens has remained around the game. He served as a team captain for Team Owens against a team led by Michael Vick in the American Flag Football League when the league was formed in 2017.

After trying to put together a workout in October 2011 that no NFL teams attended, Owens joined the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League for the 2012 season.

He had 35 receptions, 420 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games for the Wranglers, but was released midway through the season due to what team owner Jon Frankel called a "lack of effort both on and off the field" when he refused to play in two road games and failed to show up for a scheduled appearance at a children's hospital.

Owens was on the negotiating list for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League in July 2018. He didn't reach a deal with the club before the 10-day window closed.

After his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in August 2018, Owens worked out for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Nothing came of the workout.

Frank Pingue of Reuters reported last week that Owens was coming back to football as a player in the Fan Controlled Football league. It's a seven-on-seven indoor league that allows fans to call plays and make rosters for teams.

In his interview with TMZ, Owens noted he never officially retired from the NFL. The six-time Pro Bowler last played in the league in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals. He ranks third in NFL history in both receiving yards (15,934) and touchdowns (153).

Now 48 years old, Owens' odds of reaching the NFL are very slim. But he's at least finding new ways of keeping himself on the radar in case any team wants to bring him in.