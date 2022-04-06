Projecting DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown's Contracts After Diggs' Bills Deal

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Stefon Diggs became the latest high-profile wide receiver to sign a hefty contract extension Wednesday, further setting the market for some of the NFL's young wideouts who are approaching their first extensions.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Diggs agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract extension that guarantees him $70 million.

Diggs joined the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams and Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill among the wide receivers who have signed massive deals this offseason. And there could be more to come, with DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks, Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers and A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans nearing extension time.

Diggs now has the fourth-highest annual salary of any wide receiver in the NFL at $26 million, putting him behind only Hill, Adams and DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals, per Spotrac.

With that in mind, the Metcalf, Samuel and Brown contracts could play out as follows:

DK Metcalf: Six years, $144 million ($24 million AAV)

Deebo Samuel: Four years, $96 million ($24 million AAV)

A.J. Brown: Five years, $115 million ($23 million AAV)

Those contracts would respectively make Metcalf, Samuel and Brown the fifth-, sixth- and seventh-highest paid wide receivers in the NFL annually, placing them ahead of the Carolina Panthers' D.J. Moore, who signed an extension this offseason that will pay him $20.6 million per year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

