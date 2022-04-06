Report: Stefon Diggs, Bills Agree to 4-Year, $104M Contract with $70M Guaranteed

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Stefon Diggs reportedly reached an agreement on a four-year, $104 million contract extension with $70 million in guaranteed money.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported details of the deal, which runs through the 2027 NFL season, on Wednesday and noted the "intent from both sides [is] to have him retire in Buffalo."

It's no mistake Diggs' arrival to Buffalo ahead of the 2020 campaign coincided with a breakout year from quarterback Josh Allen.

A true No. 1 target is crucial in the development of any young signal-caller, and Allen having somebody he could depend on in key situations was a welcome sight after the top receivers in his first two seasons were Zay Jones and John Brown.

Diggs has recorded 230 receptions for 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns in 33 appearances across his first two seasons in Buffalo. He led the NFL in both catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in 2020.

Allen, who previously replied "No." when Diggs' brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, suggested the siblings link up on the Cowboys roster, had another simple response to news of his favorite target's extension:

The Bills have improved the wideout depth behind Diggs since his arrival. Gabriel Davis, who scored four touchdowns in last season's playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie are also factors at the position.

Buffalo also added O.J. Howard at tight end to pair with Dawson Knox, who caught nine touchdowns in 2021.

So Allen has a lot of weapons at his disposal heading toward the 2022 season, which the Bills will open as one of the top Super Bowl contenders.

Buffalo's biggest remaining need is cornerback, which it could address in the first round of the draft later this month.