Giants Trade Rumors: James Bradberry Not Expected to Be Pursued by Chiefs

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly been involved in trade talks for New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry, but Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com reported Tuesday that the defending AFC West champions are not in the mix right now.

Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported March 26 that the Chiefs were interested in Bradberry, a six-year NFL veteran who has spent his last two years in New York. He added three days later that the Chiefs and Giants were "actively discussing" a deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.