Jack Nicklaus: 'Incredible Feat' for Tiger Woods to Play in Masters After 2021 Crash

Jack Nicklaus: 'Incredible Feat' for Tiger Woods to Play in Masters After 2021 CrashApril 5, 2022
Jack Nicklaus offered significant praise to Tiger Woods as he prepares to compete at the 2022 Masters:
"Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this [is] an incredible feat," Nicklaus said.
Woods notably suffered significant injuries in a car crash that took place in February 2021, and he hasn't competed in a tournament since. His last PGA Tour event was in November 2020.
It's no surprise the 46-year-old wants to return this week for the Masters, an event he has won five times in his career. He took part in a practice round Monday and indicated he will be active on Thursday.
"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," Woods told reporters Tuesday.
It has generated plenty of excitement around Augusta National, with Nicklaus especially looking forward to watching him on course.