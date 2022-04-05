Jack Nicklaus: 'Incredible Feat' for Tiger Woods to Play in Masters After 2021 Crash

Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Payne’s Valley Cup

Jack Nicklaus offered significant praise to Tiger Woods as he prepares to compete at the 2022 Masters:

"Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this [is] an incredible feat," Nicklaus said.

Woods notably suffered significant injuries in a car crash that took place in February 2021, and he hasn't competed in a tournament since. His last PGA Tour event was in November 2020.

It's no surprise the 46-year-old wants to return this week for the Masters, an event he has won five times in his career. He took part in a practice round Monday and indicated he will be active on Thursday.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," Woods told reporters Tuesday.

It has generated plenty of excitement around Augusta National, with Nicklaus especially looking forward to watching him on course.