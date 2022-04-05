Police Investigating After Youth Basketball Referee Attacked on Video After Game

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Police are reportedly investigating after multiple youth basketball players assaulted a referee immediately after a game in Lithonia, Georgia, according to TMZ Sports.

A video captured the attack, which showed at least four people confront the official after the final buzzer. Punches were thrown and the official was seen being kicked by multiple people on the floor.

The Dekalb County Police Department was called to the scene at Stronghold Christian Church and are in the midst of an investigation, per TMZ.

"It is truly unfortunate about the turn of events that took place during the basketball game held at our facility this weekend," a representative for the church said in a statement. "... While we can not control people, it is our hope and prayer that those who enter our facility will conduct themselves in the best manner. Our prayers go out to all those involved in this current situation."

Audrey Washington of WSB-TV reported the referee was rushed to the hospital after suffering "serious injuries."

Witnesses at the event said it was an AAU game, although the organization said it wasn't a sanctioned competition.

No charges have yet been filed against anyone involved.