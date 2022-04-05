Masters 2022 Tee Times and Pairings for Augusta National Golf Club Announced

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off the first round of the 2022 Masters Tournament at 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann.

Augusta National Golf Club announced the full slate of tee times for the first two rounds of the season's first major on Tuesday. Here's a look at some other notable groups with their opening-round start times:

10:45 a.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot

10:56 a.m. ET: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

1:30 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1:41 p.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1:52 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2:03 p.m. ET: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

