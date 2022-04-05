NFL Rumors: Saints a Sleeper Team to Draft 'A Developmental QB' After Eagles Trade

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly considered a "sleeper team" to draft a young quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft.

"The Saints are considered a sleeper team for maybe a developmental QB if not in the first round then in the first few rounds this year," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Tuesday on Get Up.

The Saints have picks Nos. 16 and 19 in the first round after making a pick-heavy trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

It's clear New Orleans is looking for a long-term replacement for the retired Drew Brees and does not think the answer is on the roster. The Saints were among the teams pushing hard for Deshaun Watson before he landed in Cleveland and were speculated to have been interested in Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

Jameis Winston signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Saints after their other pursuits fell through, but he's coming off a torn ACL and not viewed as much more than a temporary stopgap.

The Saints could target Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis with one of their two selections, though it's possible one (or both) are off the board by pick No. 16. Neither is considered a can't-miss prospect, but the attractiveness of having a cost-controlled starting quarterback will likely be too much for at least one team in the top 15 to pass up.

If New Orleans waits until Day 2 to draft a developmental quarterback, Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) and Sam Howell (North Carolina) are all potential options.