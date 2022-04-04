Rams' Aaron Donald Selling Calabasas Mansion for $6.2M; Includes Barbershop, More

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has listed his Calabasas, California, home for $6.25 million, according to TMZ Sports.

The news comes amid rumors that the eight-time Pro Bowler could retire this offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season.

Donald's home is more than 7,000 square feet and has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and a four-car garage. The house also has plenty of other amenities, including a game room, outdoor basketball court, infinity pool and a private barbershop.

While Donald is selling his home, it's unlikely he retires this offseason. The 30-year-old recently confirmed his interest in returning to the Rams, adding that he was "hungry" to win the franchise another Super Bowl.

Donald said during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast (h/t Sports Illustrated):

“I had conversations with the Rams. We talked. [If] we bring the guys back – certain guys back – and we got a real shot to repeat and really win another Super Bowl, why not come back and play? That’s all it's about. I experienced this and it’s like, I thought I'd want to be done, but I got addicted to it. It’s like, I ain't satisfied. I want to get it one more time. We gonna see after we get this second one. That's what we're gonna do. But I'm hungry to try to get another one, for sure. I can't lie about that.”

Donald, who will turn 31 in May, has three years remaining on his six-year, $135 million deal, according to Spotrac.