Kansas Beats UNC Behind Historic Comeback to Win 2022 NCAA Men's Championship

The Kansas Jayhawks are national champions for the fourth time in school history.

Kansas defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in a thrilling, back-and-forth 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament championship game in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Monday. David McCormack, Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin led the way for the victors, who were the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and took home the title for the first time since 2008.

They also made history by overcoming a 16-point deficit, which was the largest comeback in national championship game history.

Solid showings from Armando Bacot, R.J. Davis and Brady Manek weren't enough for the Tar Heels, who were the No. 8 seed in the East Region and fell just short of tying the 1985 Villanova Wildcats as the lowest-seeded team to ever win a national championship.

A victory would have given North Carolina its seventh national title in school history, but Caleb Love's potential game-tying three at the buzzer was off.

