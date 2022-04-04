Giants' Daniel Jones: I'll Be 'Ready to Go' for Offseason Program After Neck Injury

e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones dealt with a neck injury that sidelined him for the final six games of the 2021 season, but he's not worried about the ailment causing him issues in 2022.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Jones said he'll be "cleared and ready to go" for the team's offseason program.

The Giants have remained optimistic that Jones' neck ailment wouldn't be a long-term issue. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the 24-year-old was close to returning before the end of the 2021 campaign.

The Giants' offseason program kicked off Monday with phase one, which includes up to four workouts per week. Players are limited to strength and conditioning workouts for this two-week phase.

Jones will not have to face any contact until August, so it's not necessarily surprising that he's taking the field for New York's offseason program.

The 2019 first-round pick is entering a critical point in his career in his fourth season. Through the first three years of his career, he did nothing to prove to the Giants that he could be their quarterback of the future.

Last season, he completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 11 games. If he plays like that in 2022, it's possible New York will look for a new quarterback.

The Giants already signed Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal this offseason, and they could draft one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class with the fifth and seventh overall picks. Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett are among the top names available.

However, Jones doesn't appear too worried about his status.

"I'm excited. I'm excited to get going here. I appreciate the support," he said. "But it's my job to do my role, to prepare this team, to prepare myself to play as well as I can and put this team in position to win games. So I take that responsibility very seriously and that is what I'm focused on."

If Jones plays at a high level, he could lead the Giants back to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 campaign.