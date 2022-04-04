Magic Johnson Talks Role in Lakers' Pursuit of DeMar DeRozan Before Westbrook Trade

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson said during Monday's Get Up that DeMar DeRozan wanted to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis before the 2021-22 season.

"DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers, and when I got the call from his agent, I called the Lakers and said, 'Hey, he wants to come home,' and DeRozan could have been a Laker instead of a Bull," Johnson said (h/t Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll). "We could have made that deal. But when Russell [Westbrook] and LeBron and them start talking, that's when they nixed that deal and went with Westbrook and he became a Laker instead of DeRozan."

