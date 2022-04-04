Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Panthers, Lions Don't 'Have Much Interest' in Browns QB

AP Photo/Nick Cammett

The Cleveland Browns' options for trading Baker Mayfield are reportedly dwindling.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported neither the Carolina Panthers nor the Detroit Lions "have much interest" in acquiring the fifth-year quarterback.

