Paige Bueckers on Title Game Loss: 'At UConn, It's National Championship or Nothing'

The UConn Huskies fell short in the NCAA national title game on Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis, falling 64-49 to the South Carolina Gamecocks, and Paige Bueckers told reporters after the loss that her team is not only disappointed but also frustrated by the outcome.

"At UConn, it's national championship or nothing," Bueckers said. "Obviously upset, frustrated, disappointed. Just wish things could've gone different for our seniors."

