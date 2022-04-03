X

    NASCAR at Richmond 2022 Results: Denny Hamlin Picks Up 1st Win of Season

    Erin WalshApril 4, 2022

    AP Photo/Mike Caudill

    Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his first win of the season after a miserable start in which he hadn't finished in the top 10 all year.

    It marks Hamlin's fourth career win at Richmond, his home track.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    CHECKERED FLAG: HAMLIN DOES IT! <a href="https://twitter.com/dennyhamlin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dennyhamlin</a> charges to the lead late to win the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ToyotaOwners400?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ToyotaOwners400</a> at <a href="https://twitter.com/RichmondRaceway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RichmondRaceway</a>! <a href="https://t.co/3sySr6JUMa">pic.twitter.com/3sySr6JUMa</a>

    Hamlin's two-stop final-stage strategy ended up paying off in a big way. He was able to make a significant push in the race with five laps remaining, moving into second before pushing ahead of Kevin Harvick to grab the checkered flag.

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE DENNY HAMLIN ON HIS WIN AT RICHMOND!<a href="https://twitter.com/JoeGibbsRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoeGibbsRacing</a> | <a href="https://t.co/U4a0xtukwL">https://t.co/U4a0xtukwL</a> <a href="https://t.co/cLUTCnkyU7">pic.twitter.com/cLUTCnkyU7</a>

    PRN @PRNlive

    "Great strategy there. I just drove as hard as I could. They got this car right there towards the end. Just unbelievable," says Denny Hamlin.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    HE. IS. PUMPED. <a href="https://t.co/NOjjJRQO8n">pic.twitter.com/NOjjJRQO8n</a>

    Leaderboard

    1. Denny Hamlin
    2. Kevin Harvick
    3. William Byron
    4. Martin Truex Jr.
    5. Kyle Larson
    6. Christopher Bell
    7. Ryan Blaney
    8. Alex Bowman
    9. Kyle Busch
    10. Austin Dillon

    Ryan Blaney, who finished seventh, led the race through 129 laps and grabbed a victory in Stage 1 for his third stage victory of the season. Martin Truex Jr., who finished fourth, won Stage 2 on the 230th lap to also capture his third stage win of the season.

    Sunday's race marks Toyota's first win since last October at Talladega Superspeedway. As noted by The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, Joe Gibbs Racing was a huge storyline entering the Toyota Owners 400.

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    Question answered on this one. JGR won the race and had all four drivers in the top 10 (even Kyle Busch after his penalty). <a href="https://t.co/iA5Ujh9E0z">https://t.co/iA5Ujh9E0z</a>

    Hamlin had been desperate for a win entering Sunday's race. Before taking the track in Richmond, his best finish this season was 13th in the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway in March.

    Sunday's win also marks Hamlin's first since the 2021 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September. He is also the 10th different winner this season, with Ross Chastain, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano also victorious in 2022.

    The drivers will meet again next weekend at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Bowman last won the race in 2021. 

