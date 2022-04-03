NASCAR at Richmond 2022 Results: Denny Hamlin Picks Up 1st Win of Season

AP Photo/Mike Caudill

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday for his first win of the season after a miserable start in which he hadn't finished in the top 10 all year.

It marks Hamlin's fourth career win at Richmond, his home track.

Hamlin's two-stop final-stage strategy ended up paying off in a big way. He was able to make a significant push in the race with five laps remaining, moving into second before pushing ahead of Kevin Harvick to grab the checkered flag.

Leaderboard

Denny Hamlin Kevin Harvick William Byron Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson Christopher Bell Ryan Blaney Alex Bowman Kyle Busch Austin Dillon

Ryan Blaney, who finished seventh, led the race through 129 laps and grabbed a victory in Stage 1 for his third stage victory of the season. Martin Truex Jr., who finished fourth, won Stage 2 on the 230th lap to also capture his third stage win of the season.

Sunday's race marks Toyota's first win since last October at Talladega Superspeedway. As noted by The Athletic's Jeff Gluck, Joe Gibbs Racing was a huge storyline entering the Toyota Owners 400.

Hamlin had been desperate for a win entering Sunday's race. Before taking the track in Richmond, his best finish this season was 13th in the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway in March.

Sunday's win also marks Hamlin's first since the 2021 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September. He is also the 10th different winner this season, with Ross Chastain, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano also victorious in 2022.

The drivers will meet again next weekend at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400. Bowman last won the race in 2021.