    Tiger Woods Announces He'll Be a 'Game-Time Decision' for 2022 Masters

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 3, 2022

    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    Tiger Woods could be returning to competitive golf on the sport's biggest stage.

    Woods said he is a "game-time decision" for the 2022 Masters Tournament in a tweet sent out Sunday.

    Tiger Woods @TigerWoods

    I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the <a href="https://twitter.com/anwagolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anwagolf</a> and good luck to all the kids in the <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveChipPutt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveChipPutt</a>.

