Tiger Woods Announces He'll Be a 'Game-Time Decision' for 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods Announces He'll Be a 'Game-Time Decision' for 2022 MastersApril 3, 2022
Tiger Woods could be returning to competitive golf on the sport's biggest stage.
Woods said he is a "game-time decision" for the 2022 Masters Tournament in a tweet sent out Sunday.
Tiger Woods @TigerWoods
I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the <a href="https://twitter.com/anwagolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anwagolf</a> and good luck to all the kids in the <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveChipPutt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveChipPutt</a>.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.