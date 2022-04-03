Browns Rumors: Cleveland 'Pushing' for Jadeveon Clowney to Sign New Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are "pushing" to re-sign free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported on SportsCenter that the Browns cast a relatively wide net in their pass-rusher targets earlier in the offseason. They've since narrowed their focus on a reunion with Clowney.

The Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich spoke to Clowney's agent Kennard McGuire, who said on March 28 that Clowney and the Browns shared "mutual interest" in a deal.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't reference Clowney specifically but said the team is "in communication with everybody."

Fowler noted how Clowney has been deliberate when deciding on his last two contracts. The three-time Pro Bowler didn't join the Tennessee Titans until September 2020, and he waited until mid-April before agreeing to a contract with Cleveland.

If the trend continues, then fans shouldn't expect a resolution within the next few days.

The Browns acquired Chase Winovich from the New England Patriots to bolster their depth on the edge. The fact that they're open to signing Clowney seems to speak to how they don't view Winovich as a clear replacement for the 2014 No. 1 overall pick.

Winovich had 11 sacks in his first two seasons but failed to register a sack and only posted 11 tackles in 13 appearances with the Patriots in 2021. Clowney, meanwhile, had nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss last season. The better of the two options is clear.

And for Clowney, returning to a team where he can line up opposite Myles Garrett certainly represents a good situation.