NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore Draws Interest from Chiefs, Eagles and Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills are among the teams reportedly interested in free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

"Guys over 30 at this position typically struggle to get the big money, but this is the best player left and there is interest," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter.

"Kansas City Chiefs have done their homework on him; there's interest there. Philadelphia Eagles need a starting corner; there's belief to be interest on him around the league with the Eagles. There's some other wild-card teams. Buffalo Bills, they've been looking at some starting cornerback help. He played there as a rookie; maybe there's a reunion in the works potentially. But nothing really cooking right now. He's also like [Tyrann Mathieu]—willing to take his time if he has to."

Gilmore, 31, split last season with the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. Despite being limited to eight games because of a quad injury, Gilmore was named a Pro Bowler after recording 16 tackles and two interceptions with the Panthers. Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.1 overall grade, returning to form after struggling for much of the 2020 campaign.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is likely looking at a short-term deal on the open market, but he should land a deal averaging well into the eight figures. The Chiefs are an interesting fit given they've attempted to shore up shaky spots on their roster after trading Tyreek Hill. Their secondary could use some help with the team seemingly showing little interest in retaining Mathieu.

The Bills already made their huge splash on the free-agent market, signing Von Miller to a massive six-year deal as they try loading up for a Super Bowl run. If they're pushing all their chips in for a ring in 2022, they should explore Gilmore as a possibility if his price comes down a little.

The Eagles are the lone non-Super Bowl contender on this list, which means they'd likely have to pony up the most money to land Gilmore.