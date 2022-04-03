Logan Paul Wears Pikachu Card Valued at $2.5M as Part of WrestleMania 38 Outfit

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Never one for modesty, Logan Paul showed off his wealth in a unique way during his ring entrance at WrestleMania 38.

While walking down the aisle for his tag match with The Miz, Paul was wearing a version of the Pikachu Illustrator card that has been valued at approximately $2.5 million in prime condition as a necklace.

There was a controversy last year when Paul purchased an unopened box of sealed first edition Pokemon cards. He spent $3.5 million on the box set, but he later confirmed it was a fake set.

Per Matt Kim of IGN, Pokemon card experts noted the box of cards Paul purchased didn't resemble previous boxes from a similar set of cards.

"The findings were that while the exterior box showed signs of authenticity based on the aging of the case, once opened Paul, BBCE, and everyone else there discovered the Pokemon Card boxes were filled with G.I. Joe collectible cards," Kim wrote.

Paul later announced he was flying to Chicago to verify the authenticity of the cards. It's unclear if he ever got them authenticated.

Even with some uncertainty about the overall veracity of the card, Paul certainly showed out in his first WrestleMania appearance. The controversial YouTube personality hit several big moves, including a frog splash off the top, complete with an Eddie Guerrero shimmy, on Rey Mysterio Jr..

Miz ultimately scored the win for the team when he hit Mysterio with the Skull Crushing Finale after Paul was laid out by dueling 619s and frog splashes from Rey and Dominik.

After the match, Miz turned on Paul by giving him the Skull Crushing Finale.