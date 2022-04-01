Stephanie McMahon Doesn't See Vince McMahon 'Retiring Anytime Soon'

Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW

WWE executive Stephanie McMahon doesn't believe her father, WWE chairman Vince McMahon, has any immediate plans to retire.

Speaking Thursday in an interview with Mike Piellucci of D Magazine, Stephanie said: "I think you hit the nail on the head. He has said, I think, publicly that he will 'die in the chair.' We'll see. Who knows? Life is long and unpredictable, but somehow, I don't see him retiring anytime soon."

Vince purchased WWE from his father in 1982 and has been the primary decision-maker within the company ever since.

Even at 76 years of age, McMahon is as hands-on as ever, including the hand he had in building toward and booking this weekend's WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Vince has always suggested publicly that he loves his job and doesn't consider it to be work at all, which is why he seemingly has no intention to step down.

In 2019, Vince's longtime right-hand man Bruce Prichard said of McMahon on his Something to Wrestle With podcast (h/t Fightful's Jeremy Lambert): "As long as Vince is breathing in and breathing out, Vince will be working. I've never encountered anyone with the work ethic of Vince McMahon."

If Vince ever does decide to step aside, he has no shortage of capable suitors who could take over the day-to-day operations of WWE without it missing a beat.

From an in-family perspective, Vince could turn to Stephanie and her husband, Triple H, as well as his son, Shane McMahon.

McMahon has also given a ton of responsibility to WWE president Nick Khan since he joined the company in 2020, meaning he could take on an even greater role in the future.

For now, Vince continues to steer the ship for a company that is enjoying massive success and record profits.