Nets' Ben Simmons Signs 3-Year Shoe Contract with Nike After New Balance Negotiations

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons signed a three-year contract extension on his shoe deal with Nike after having discussions with New Balance about potentially switching brands.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Friday (via HoopsHype) that Simmons entered "advanced negotiations" with New Balance. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the decision to stick with Nike.

