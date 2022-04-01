Milligan University Track Star Eli Cramer Killed at Age 20 After Being Struck by Car

AP Photo/Don Ryan, file

Eli Cramer, who competed in cross country track at Milligan University in Tennessee, died Thursday at the age of 20, student government president Chase McGlamery announced.

According to Mackenzie Moore and Van Jones of WJHL 11, Cramer and two of his teammates, Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy, were hit by a car while running down a road in York County, Virginia, on Thursday.

Milligan University also announced that Mortimer and Baldy were injured. Mortimer was in stable condition in the hospital as of Friday morning, while Baldy was released from the hospital.

Virginia State Police said the driver of a red sedan fled the scene but was arrested shortly after crashing into a median.

Cramer was a Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native and a sophomore at Milligan University who was majoring in business administration.

Per Moore and Jones, Cramer was a standout on Milligan's track team, having broken the school's 5-kilometer record at the NAIA National Championships in March.

Milligan won NAIA national titles in both men's and women's cross country last year, and according to the school's athletics website, he was one of 15 Milligan cross country runners to earn All-America honors this year.

As part of a letter to the student body, McGlamery mourned the loss of Cramer and called for students to pray for Cramer's family, as well as for Mortimer and Baldy.

Moore and Jones noted that a vigil was held at an on-campus chapel to honor Cramer.