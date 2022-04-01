Julian Edelman Says He's Signing with Tom Brady, Buccaneers as April Fool's Joke

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

In an April Fools' Day joke, wide receiver Julian Edelman announced he was signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

Edelman spent his entire 12-year NFL career playing alongside current Bucs quarterback Tom Brady as members of the New England Patriots prior to his retirement last year.

