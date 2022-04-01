X

    Julian Edelman Says He's Signing with Tom Brady, Buccaneers as April Fool's Joke

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVApril 1, 2022

    Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

    In an April Fools' Day joke, wide receiver Julian Edelman announced he was signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

    Julian Edelman @Edelman11

    Onto the next chapter. 🏴‍☠️ <a href="https://t.co/EmVR17tv6w">pic.twitter.com/EmVR17tv6w</a>

    Edelman spent his entire 12-year NFL career playing alongside current Bucs quarterback Tom Brady as members of the New England Patriots prior to his retirement last year.

