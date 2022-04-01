Raiders Rumors: QB Nick Mullens Signs Contract to Compete to Be Derek Carr's Backup

AP Photo/David Richard

The Las Vegas Raiders have added more depth to their quarterback room.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday, the Raiders have agreed to terms with Nick Mullens. He is expected to compete with Garrett Gilbert to be Derek Carr's backup in 2022.

Mullens is entering his sixth NFL season. The 27-year-old originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent his rookie season on the team's practice squad.

After Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 season, Mullens was promoted to San Francisco's active roster. The Southern Mississippi alum made eight starts that season, throwing for 2,277 yards, 13 touchdowns and a 64.2 completion percentage.

Mullens also made eight starts again during the 2020 season while Garoppolo was out with ankle injuries and threw for 2,128 yards and 10 touchdowns as a starter.

Patrick Mahomes (5,100) and Justin Herbert (4,673) are the only quarterbacks in NFL history to have more passing yards in their first 16 career starts than Mullens (4,405).

The 49ers elected not to tender Mullens at the end of the 2020 season, making him an unrestricted free agent. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in June 2021 but was waived by the team two months later.

Mullens was signed to the Cleveland Browns' practice squad before the start of last season, and he was elevated to their active roster prior to a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos. The Arkansas native made one start in Week 15, throwing for 147 yards and one touchdown in a 16-14 loss to the Raiders.

The Raiders signed Gilbert as a free agent on March 21. He has made one start in each of the past two seasons for the Dallas Cowboys (2020) and Washington Football Team (2021).

Carr is entrenched as Las Vegas' starting quarterback, but the addition of Mullens will give head coach Josh McDaniels another player to evaluate as he tries to find a No. 2 option for the 2022 campaign.