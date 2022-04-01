Report: David Njoku, Browns Talking Contract; TE Requested Trade as April Fool's Joke

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File

In the midst of an April Fool's Day prank, David Njoku is reportedly working on a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.

The veteran tight end joked he had instructed his agent to seek a trade:

After that post, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Njoku and the Browns are in "active talks" about a long-term deal and that there's confidence an agreement can be worked out before the July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a multiyear contract.

The prank by Njoku evoked memories of Baker Mayfield's ongoing saga with the Browns. Mayfield requested a trade last month, but the team initially had no intention of moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick.

After the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, Mayfield became expendable. They have yet to find a trade partner for the 26-year-old, who is owed $18.9 million and had surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Njoku was set to become a free agent this offseason, but the Browns elected to use their franchise tag to keep him from hitting the open market.

If Njoku had to play on the one-year tender, he would earn $10.931 million in 2022.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on March 16 that Cleveland released tight end Austin Hooper with the post-June 1 designation. The move will save the team $9.5 million against the cap for next season.

Hooper signed a four-year, $42 million contract with the Browns in March 2020 that at the time made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler had 780 yards and seven touchdowns in 29 games over the past two seasons.

Njoku was one of Cleveland's two first-round picks in the 2017 NFL draft (No. 29 overall). The Miami product's best season was in 2018, when he had 56 receptions, 639 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games.

In 16 games last season, Njoku led the Browns with four receiving touchdowns and ranked third on the team with 475 receiving yards.