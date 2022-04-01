Brooks Koepka Grabs Fan’s Phone on Video While Being Filmed: ‘Get It out of My Face!’

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Brooks Koepka was involved in an incident with a fan during last week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament.

Per TMZ Sports, Koepka grabbed a fan's cell phone when the fan attempted to get on the cart he was on with his wife.

TMZ noted the incident occurred after Koepka defeated Jon Rahm in a head-to-head match on March 26.

The fan is heard asking Koepka, "Brooks, what do you say about beating Rahm?" At which point the golfer grabbed the phone out of the fan's hand.

Koepka appears to say, "get that outta my face, man."

According to TMZ, the fan wasn't upset over the incident and didn't seek to press charges.

This was the second notable incident Koepka had with a fan last week. He shut down fan requests for an autograph during group play on March 24, though this was more playful since he used a quote from Tin Cup to do so.

"I got to work," Koepka said (h/t TMZ Sports). "I don't come to your job asking for your s--t, do I? I don't think so!"

Koepka lost to Dustin Johnson in the quarterfinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event. His next scheduled event will be the Masters starting on April 7.