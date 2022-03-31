Jack Nicklaus to Skip 2022 Masters Par 3 Contest: 'I Just Can't Play Anymore'

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus will not participate in the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National next week, telling Golfweek (h/t Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig) that he "just can't play anymore."

“In many ways it’s the start of the golfing season. It certainly is the start of the major championship season. Even though I don’t play anymore, it’s fun to be there. It’s fun to go to the Masters dinner. I’m done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can’t play anymore."

This is the first time in two years that the Par 3 Contest will take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nicklaus had participated in the pre-Masters event a number of times, including when it was last held in 2019.

Despite not participating in the contest this year, Nicklaus will attend the Champions Dinner and hit a ceremonial tee shot to begin the Masters alongside Gary Player and Tom Watson.

Nicklaus played the Masters every year from 1959-2005, except 1999 and 2000. He won the event six times and is also a five-time winner of the PGA Championship, four-time winner of the U.S. Open and three-time winner of The Open Championship. In total, he won 117 professional tournaments during his career.