Ric Flair on Triple H's Retirement: 'I'm Sick' WWE Legend Won't Get 1 Final Match

WWE legend Ric Flair shares a close friendship with Triple H, so he was understandably heartbroken when his friend announced his sudden retirement from in-ring competition last week after experiencing heart issues.

Flair told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that he's saddened by the fact that Triple H won't get a proper farewell match.

"I'm sick that he's not going to have that last match, to be honest with you," Flair said (h/t TMZ Sports). "But his legacy is in place, and he will be highly thought of and highly remembered forever."

Flair continued, "But I do wish he had one more match. I just want him to make an appearance. I think the wrestling fans need a live appearance from him, to hear it in his own words, just in front of 80,000 people, one time."

Triple H told to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith in an interview for Stephen A's World that he has a defibrillator in his chest after experiencing a genetic heart issue in September. He underwent a procedure after it was discovered that he went into heart failure. He added that he was "at the 1-yard line" of approaching death before the procedure saved him.

Flair's relationship with Triple H has been well-documented. When Flair joined WWE after the acquisition of WCW, he was at a crossroads in his career. Triple H helped revitalize Flair's love for wrestling by inviting him to join the group Evolution, alongside Randy Orton and Dave Batista.

"It's no secret Triple H saved me," Flair said. "When WCW closed guys, I was at an all-time low. When I think about it I get emotional."

Triple H has won 14 world championships during his time in WWE, putting him behind only Flair and John Cena on the all-time list. The 52-year-old Hall of Famer is one of the most influential superstars in the company's history, both in and out of the ring.

While his in-ring career is over, Triple H continues to hold the title of executive vice president of global talent strategy and development, and he will remain an integral part of recruiting future WWE superstars.