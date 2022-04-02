Mandy Rose Retains NXT Women's Title at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Photo credit: WWE.com

Mandy Rose defeated Cora Jade, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray in a Fatal 4-Way match to retain the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday afternoon.

Shirai delivered a moonsault to Jade, but before she could go for the pinfall, she was on the receiving end of a brutal running knee from Rose. That allowed the champion to hold onto the gold.

At Stand & Deliver, three of the best Superstars NXT has to offer vied for the NXT women's title, while Rose desperately tried to keep her reign intact despite having the odds stacked against her.

Originally, Rose was supposed to face Jade in a singles match after Jade took issue with Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction temporarily putting her Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic partner Raquel Gonzalez on the shelf.

Jade got revenge by jumping Rose in her lounge while she was watching the Dusty Classic, although Rose got some revenge by beating down Jade in the parking lot.

The dynamics of the match changed just over a week before Stand & Deliver, though, when Shirai and Ray defeated Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo to win the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

That victory was supposed to earn them an NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match against Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, but they announced their intent to challenge Rose instead.

Although it technically went against the rules of winning the Dusty Cup, the NXT women's title match at Stand & Deliver was made a Fatal 4-Way nonetheless.

Mandy entered Stand & Deliver having held the title for over five months, but she had plenty of help along the way in the form of Dolin and Jayne interfering in her matches.

That possibility remained Saturday, but with Rose having three opponents instead of one, it became far more difficult for Toxic Attraction to employ the numbers game.

Even so, Rose continued her winning ways at Stand & Deliver and ensured that Toxic Attraction will remain atop the NXT women's division for the foreseeable future.