MLB Trade Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Deal Being Discussed Between Pirates, Padres

As the San Diego Padres look to solidify their outfield before the start of the regular season, All-Star Bryan Reynolds is reportedly on their radar.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates have engaged in trade talks involving Reynolds.

Nightengale cited Chris Paddack and Ryan Weathers as players the Pirates could receive in return if the two teams are able to work out a deal.

Reynolds has four more years of team control before being eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Trading their best player would continue an alarming trend for the Pirates. They currently have the third-lowest payroll in MLB at $37.9 million, and they haven't spent more than $55 million on payroll since 2019.

Reynolds has already established himself as a key piece of Pittsburgh's lineup. The two sides are expected to go to arbitration after he filed to receive $4.9 million in 2022 and the team countered at $4.25 million.

With Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to miss at least three months after undergoing wrist surgery, the Padres have been aggressive to add reinforcements to their lineup.

San Diego acquired Luke Voit from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Justin Lange on March 18. He will most likely be the primary designated hitter, but the Padres could also have him split time at first base with Eric Hosmer.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported earlier this month that San Diego is "aggressively shopping" Hosmer and Wil Myers, though there's no indication a deal involving either or both is close.

If the Padres acquired Reynolds, he would presumably replace Myers as the starting right fielder. The 27-year-old has been an excellent player for the Pirates since making his MLB debut in 2019.

Not counting the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Reynolds has a .308/.384/.513 slash line. He has 47 homers and 177 RBI in 348 career games and was named to his first All-Star Game in 2021.

The Padres have playoff aspirations this season. They were expected to compete for a postseason berth in 2021, but injuries to several key players resulted in them going 26-43 in the second half.

With the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants still looking strong at the top of the NL West, the Padres have to make bold, aggressive moves to keep up with their division rivals.