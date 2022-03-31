X

    USA Qualifies for 2022 World Cup Despite 2-0 Loss vs. Costa Rica

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 31, 2022

    The United States men's national team understood the assignment.

    Because the Americans held a massive advantage in goal differential during World Cup qualifying over Costa Rica, all they needed to qualify for Qatar 2022 when the two teams met Wednesday night was to win, draw or lose by less than six goals.

    So while the 2-0 loss perhaps wasn't the exact way the United States would have wanted to reach the World Cup—after failing to qualify four years ago, a more celebratory performance and result would have been welcomed by many—it was nonetheless enough to punch the ticket to Qatar.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Time to make more memories.<br><br>The USMNT are headed back to the World Cup 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/4iplM6orGC">pic.twitter.com/4iplM6orGC</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Eight years. Finally back to the World Cup! Let's go USMNT!

    Jeff Carlisle @JeffreyCarlisle

    As unsatisfying as that game was, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/usmnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#usmnt</a> clinches qualification to the World Cup.

    Los Ticos celebrated second-half goals from Juan Vargas (51') and Anthony Contreras (59').

    Watch Costa Rica vs USA on Paramount+ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Juan Pablo Vargas with the header to give Costa Rica the lead over the USMNT. 👀 <a href="https://t.co/S4XPZhIvzx">pic.twitter.com/S4XPZhIvzx</a>

    Watch Costa Rica vs USA on Paramount+ @CBSSportsGolazo

    ANTHONY CONTRERAS MAKES IT TWO FOR COSTA RICA . 😳 <a href="https://t.co/YFdiFO6hW1">pic.twitter.com/YFdiFO6hW1</a>

    But the Americans were the ones celebrating on the pitch after the final whistle blew, albeit in a somewhat subdued manner, in what turned out to be a far more nervy affair than was necessary.

    And yes, the USMNT had its fans plenty worried in this one:

    Nancy Armour @nrarmour

    Ummm .... That's two goals in an eight-minute span for the Ticos, as they score on another set piece. Costa Rica still has to make up four goals but USMNT needs to get its ish together.

    Jonah Freedman @jonahfreedman

    Good lord. It’s happening, isn’t it? 💀💀💀

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Oh, by the way, <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> now trails 2-0. I’m going to begin throwing up any minute. 🤮

    You Need A 3 @AndyGlockner

    Steffen not covering himself in glory this half. CRC is such a house of horrors for us.

    Some perspective is perhaps in order. Playing in Costa Rica is always difficult, and the United States didn't need to push for a win. Plus, it has not been a friendly trip for the Americans in the past 20 years.

    Paul Kennedy @pkedit

    Last six <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> trips to San Jose ...<br>1. Sept. 2001. Costa Rica 2-0<br>2. Oct. 2005. Costa Rica 3-0<br>3. June 2009. Costa Rica 3-1<br>4. Sept. 2013. Costa Rica 3-1<br>5. Nov. 2016. Costa Rica 4-0<br>6. Tonight. Costa Rica 2-0 (63rd minute)

    Like the rest of the CONCACAF field, the United States was also playing its third game in a week, and manager Gregg Berhalter made the decision to play a number of key players in all three contests. 

    Steve Davis @SteveDavis90

    75th min. Gonna be OK but ...<br>Maybe in retrospect it wasn't the best idea to start 7 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> players in ALL THREE matches over 7 days (with travel 2x and one game at altitude)

    And Costa Rica, to its credit, didn't treat this game like a daunting task. In front of a jubilant crowd, Los Ticos instead just played their game, perhaps confident that they'll still find themselves in the World Cup with a win in the play-in game against New Zealand scheduled for June. 

    Plus, it should be noted that this wasn't a full-strength United States side:

    Seth Vertelney @svertelney

    Aside from the whole qualifying for the World Cup thing, four points from *that* window with Dest, Turner, McKennie and Aaronson out is extremely not bad!

    Nancy Armour @nrarmour

    As unimpressive as the USMNT has looked at times, remember that they never played their best lineup in qualifying. If -- and I know it's a big if -- Reyna, Pulisic, McKennie, Weah, Dest and the Robinsons can stay healthy, who knows what they can do?

    So no, it wasn't the performance that USMNT fans wanted. The celebration was just a touch less sweeter. 

    But the job is done. Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and the rest of the United States men's national team is back in the World Cup. 

