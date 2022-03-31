USA Qualifies for 2022 World Cup Despite 2-0 Loss vs. Costa Rica

John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States men's national team understood the assignment.

Because the Americans held a massive advantage in goal differential during World Cup qualifying over Costa Rica, all they needed to qualify for Qatar 2022 when the two teams met Wednesday night was to win, draw or lose by less than six goals.

So while the 2-0 loss perhaps wasn't the exact way the United States would have wanted to reach the World Cup—after failing to qualify four years ago, a more celebratory performance and result would have been welcomed by many—it was nonetheless enough to punch the ticket to Qatar.

Los Ticos celebrated second-half goals from Juan Vargas (51') and Anthony Contreras (59').

But the Americans were the ones celebrating on the pitch after the final whistle blew, albeit in a somewhat subdued manner, in what turned out to be a far more nervy affair than was necessary.

And yes, the USMNT had its fans plenty worried in this one:

Some perspective is perhaps in order. Playing in Costa Rica is always difficult, and the United States didn't need to push for a win. Plus, it has not been a friendly trip for the Americans in the past 20 years.

Like the rest of the CONCACAF field, the United States was also playing its third game in a week, and manager Gregg Berhalter made the decision to play a number of key players in all three contests.

And Costa Rica, to its credit, didn't treat this game like a daunting task. In front of a jubilant crowd, Los Ticos instead just played their game, perhaps confident that they'll still find themselves in the World Cup with a win in the play-in game against New Zealand scheduled for June.

Plus, it should be noted that this wasn't a full-strength United States side:

So no, it wasn't the performance that USMNT fans wanted. The celebration was just a touch less sweeter.

But the job is done. Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and the rest of the United States men's national team is back in the World Cup.