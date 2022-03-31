Tom Brady on Bruce Arians Retiring as Buccaneers Coach: 'You Are a True NFL Legend'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

After Bruce Arians announced his retirement from coaching, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a lengthy statement on Instagram thanking him for a special two seasons together.

"You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you," Brady's statement said in part.

Brady also called Arians "a true NFL legend and pioneer."

After joining the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady saw immediate success under Arians. Together, they helped lead Tampa Bay to its second championship in franchise history by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

They didn't take their foot off the gas after winning the title, as the 2021 season was one of the best offensive outputs of Brady's legendary career. The 44-year-old led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards—a career-high–and 43 passing touchdowns.

The Buccaneers won their first NFC South title since 2007 after going 13-4 but stumbled in the playoffs to eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Brady announced earlier this month that he is returning to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season after ending his retirement that lasted just 40 days. It will be interesting to see if the Buccaneers can duplicate their offensive success under new head coach Todd Bowles, the team's former defensive coordinator.

Tampa Bay has maintained most of its core for the second straight offseason, re-signing running back Leonard Fournette and center Ryan Jensen. The Bucs also locked up star receiver Chris Godwin on a three-year, $60 million extension.