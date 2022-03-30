Oscar Tshiebwe, Johnny Davis Headline Finalists for 2022 Men's Wooden Award

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, Iowa's Keegan Murray, Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Kansas' Ochai Agbaji and Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe were named the five finalists for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award on Wednesday.

Agbaji is the only one of the five still playing in the NCAA tournament, scoring 18 points in the Jayhawks' rout of Miami to reach the Final Four. While the team accomplishment of Kansas may have given Agbaji a bit of a stock increase, he probably hasn't done enough on an individual level to overtake Tshiebwe, a heavy favorite coming into the tournament.

The Kentucky big man averaged 17.4 points and an NCAA-high 15.1 rebounds, the highest number in Division I since 1978-79. He was one of the few Kentucky players to make an impact in the NCAA tournament, putting up 30 points and 16 rebounds as the Wildcats became the first victims on Saint Peter's Cinderella tour.

Davis and Murray were likewise sent packing before the end of the first weekend. Davis finished his season with two dreadful shooting performances in Wisconsin's final three games, including a 4-of-16 effort in the Badgers' second-round loss to Iowa State. Murray had 21 points and nine rebounds in Iowa's first-round loss to Richmond.

Timme's dreams of bringing home an NCAA tournament were dashed in a Sweet 16 loss to Arkansas. The versatile big man had at least 25 points in each of Gonzaga's three tournament games.