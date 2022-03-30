Shaheen Holloway Agrees to Contract as Seton Hall HC After Saint Peter's Elite 8 Run

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After coaching No. 15 seed St. Peter's on a magical run to the Elite Eight in this year's men's NCAA Tournament, Shaheen Holloway has accepted a deal to become head coach of Seton Hall.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Holloway has finalized a six-year deal to return to his alma mater. St. Peter's reportedly made a strong offer to keep him, but Goodman stated that the school "obviously couldn’t compete with Seton Hall money."

Holloway will be formally introduced during a press conference on Thursday, per Seton Hall's release.

A former standout collegiate point guard, Holloway starred for the Pirates from 1996 to 2000 and led the team to the Sweet 16 in his final year. He holds the all-time program record with 681 career assists and was inducted into the Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

Prior to taking the helm at St. Peter's, Holloway spent eight seasons as associate head coach of the Pirates under Kevin Willard from 2010-18. The staff led Seton Hall to the 2016 Big East Tournament championship.

Holloway is just the second former Pirates player ever to become head coach of the program.

"Life has a way of coming full circle," Holloway said in the release. "This is certainly a full circle moment for my family and I. ... To say that I'm excited to get started as the head men's basketball coach at Seton Hall University would be an understatement."

After coaching St. Peter's to the 2022 MAAC Tournament title, Holloway and the Peacocks became the darlings of March Madness after their massive upset win over Kentucky in the first round. The team followed up with wins over Murray State and Purdue before falling to UNC this past Sunday.