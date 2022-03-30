Windhorst: Some Insiders See LeBron James' Son Bryce as Better Prospect Than Bronny

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

While there has been constant talk about LeBron James someday playing with his son, Bronny, NBA evaluators think the superstar's eldest son might not be the best member of the James Gang's next generation.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said some in the NBA feel James' younger son, Bryce, has a higher basketball ceiling.

"There are people who told me that Bryce actually might be the better prospect amongst the two," Windhorst said on the Dan Patrick Show (14-minute mark). "Bryce, I think, is 13 or something like that. I don't know if we can go that far."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.