X

    Imagine Dragons Headline Capital One JamFest at NCAA March Madness Music Festival

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMarch 31, 2022

    Mat Hayward/Getty Images

    Grammy Award-winning pop rock band Imagine Dragons is set to headline Capital One JamFest during the three-day March Madness Music Festival at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans.

    Here's a look at the list of events taking place around the Final Four of the men's 2022 NCAA tournament:

    • Friday, April 1: AT&T Block Party (4 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT)
    • Saturday, April 2: Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight (2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT)
    • Sunday, April 3: Capital One JamFest (2:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT)

    And here are some of the other acts set to take the stage throughout the weekend:

    • Arcade Fire (Block Party)
    • Rusty Lazer (Block Party)
    • Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Block Party)
    • Khalid (Infinite Sounds)
    • BIA (Infinite Sounds)
    • The Kid Laroi (Infinite Sounds)
    • Lucky Daye (Infinite Sounds)
    • Macklemore (JamFest)
    • Grouplove (JamFest)
    • Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue (JamFest)

    All three shows are free of charge, but attendees must still obtain general registration tickets on NCAA.com to enter the venue.

    A live stream of the concerts will be available on NCAA.com and Bleacher Report.

    The event comes as fans of Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova descend on New Orleans for a Final Four featuring a quartet of college basketball's top programs.

    • Saturday, April 2, at 6:09 p.m. ET: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova
    • Saturday, April 2, at 8:49 p.m. ET: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina
    • Monday, April 4, at 9:20 p.m. ET: National Championship Game

    All three games will be broadcast on TBS.

    The Final Four marks the last stop of the legendary coaching career of Duke's Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K will try to cap his Hall of Fame run by leading the Blue Devils to the sixth national title of his four-decade tenure.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.