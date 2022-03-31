Imagine Dragons Headline Capital One JamFest at NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning pop rock band Imagine Dragons is set to headline Capital One JamFest during the three-day March Madness Music Festival at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans.

Here's a look at the list of events taking place around the Final Four of the men's 2022 NCAA tournament:

Friday, April 1: AT&T Block Party (4 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT)

Saturday, April 2: Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight (2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT)

Sunday, April 3: Capital One JamFest (2:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT)

And here are some of the other acts set to take the stage throughout the weekend:

Arcade Fire (Block Party)

Rusty Lazer (Block Party)

Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Block Party)

Khalid (Infinite Sounds)

BIA (Infinite Sounds)

The Kid Laroi (Infinite Sounds)

Lucky Daye (Infinite Sounds)

Macklemore (JamFest)

Grouplove (JamFest)

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue (JamFest)

All three shows are free of charge, but attendees must still obtain general registration tickets on NCAA.com to enter the venue.

A live stream of the concerts will be available on NCAA.com and Bleacher Report.

The event comes as fans of Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova descend on New Orleans for a Final Four featuring a quartet of college basketball's top programs.

Saturday, April 2, at 6:09 p.m. ET: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova

Saturday, April 2, at 8:49 p.m. ET: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina

Monday, April 4, at 9:20 p.m. ET: National Championship Game

All three games will be broadcast on TBS.

The Final Four marks the last stop of the legendary coaching career of Duke's Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K will try to cap his Hall of Fame run by leading the Blue Devils to the sixth national title of his four-decade tenure.