Imagine Dragons Headline Capital One JamFest at NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Imagine Dragons Headline Capital One JamFest at NCAA March Madness Music FestivalMarch 31, 2022
Grammy Award-winning pop rock band Imagine Dragons is set to headline Capital One JamFest during the three-day March Madness Music Festival at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans.
Here's a look at the list of events taking place around the Final Four of the men's 2022 NCAA tournament:
- Friday, April 1: AT&T Block Party (4 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT)
- Saturday, April 2: Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight (2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT)
- Sunday, April 3: Capital One JamFest (2:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT)
And here are some of the other acts set to take the stage throughout the weekend:
- Arcade Fire (Block Party)
- Rusty Lazer (Block Party)
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Block Party)
- Khalid (Infinite Sounds)
- BIA (Infinite Sounds)
- The Kid Laroi (Infinite Sounds)
- Lucky Daye (Infinite Sounds)
- Macklemore (JamFest)
- Grouplove (JamFest)
- Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue (JamFest)
All three shows are free of charge, but attendees must still obtain general registration tickets on NCAA.com to enter the venue.
A live stream of the concerts will be available on NCAA.com and Bleacher Report.
The event comes as fans of Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova descend on New Orleans for a Final Four featuring a quartet of college basketball's top programs.
- Saturday, April 2, at 6:09 p.m. ET: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova
- Saturday, April 2, at 8:49 p.m. ET: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina
- Monday, April 4, at 9:20 p.m. ET: National Championship Game
All three games will be broadcast on TBS.
The Final Four marks the last stop of the legendary coaching career of Duke's Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K will try to cap his Hall of Fame run by leading the Blue Devils to the sixth national title of his four-decade tenure.