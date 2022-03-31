Khalid, Full List of Artists for Infinite Sounds at NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Gina Wetzler/Redferns

While the NCAA men's Final Four is set to take center stage in New Orleans on Saturday, fans in the Big Easy can get ready for the on-court action at the March Madness Music Festival.

Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET at Woldenberg Park. The event will included performances from seven-time Grammy Award nominee Khalid, The Kid Laroi, BIA and Lucky Daye.

Fans can register for tickets to the show online while supplies last or watch the live stream on NCAA.com or Bleacher Report.

For those planning to attend one or both of Saturday's semifinals, there will be plenty of time to catch some of the festival before heading toward Caesars Superdome.

No. 1 Kansas will tip off against No. 2 Villanova at 6:09 p.m. ET. Perhaps the biggest entry into the long-standing rivalry between Duke and North Carolina will follow as the second-seeded Blue Devils face off against the eighth-seeded Tar Heels at 8:49 p.m.

The Jayhawks are a 4.5-point favorite over the Wildcats, who will be missing second-leading scorer Justin Moore, at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Devils are favored by four points over their in-state rivals after the teams split their head-to-head meetings in the regular season.

Both games will air on TBS and be available to stream on March Madness Live.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.