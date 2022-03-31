List of Performers for AT&T Block Party at NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In addition to a loaded men's basketball Final Four, New Orleans will host a three-day March Madness Music Festival produced by the NCAA and WarnerMedia Live Events.

The star-studded event features top acts including Imagine Dragons, Khalid, Arcade Fire and Macklemore.

A stream of the event is also available to view online via NCAA.com.

Here is the full list of musicians set to perform at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans.

Friday, April 1: AT&T Block Party

Arcade Fire

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Rusty Lazer

Saturday, April 2: Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight

Khalid

The Kid Laroi

BIA

Lucky Daye

Sunday, April 3: Capital One JamFest

Imagine Dragons

Macklemore

Grouplove

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

There is certainly plenty of deserved attention on basketball during the weekend in New Orleans. Second-seeded Duke is set to face eighth-seeded North Carolina for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament, while No. 1 seed Kansas and No. 2 seed Villanova match up in the other national semifinal.

The Final Four is scheduled for Saturday, while the national championship game will take place on Monday, April 4.

This is still a city known for its music and fans will have plenty of entertainment outside of the games.

The festival features several highly regarded acts from a variety of genres, including Grammy winners and nominees in rock, rap and more.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With local acts including Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue as well as the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, there is something for everyone throughout the weekend.