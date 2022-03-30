Sean McVay, Les Snead Expected to Agree to Contract Extensions Soon, Rams COO Says

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead will receive contract extensions after leading the team to a Super Bowl title, chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said Tuesday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

"They have an amazing working relationship," Demoff said of McVay and Snead. "You’d be foolish, when you look at how hard it is in this league to win, not to try to keep together a pair that’s done it really well."

Snead has been the team's GM since 2012 and hired McVay in 2017. The duo led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl in 2018 and won it all last season with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both men have two years left on their current contracts after previously earning extensions after the 2018 season.

