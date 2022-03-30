McDonald's All American Game 2022: Dariq Whitehead, East Rout West

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The East was not playing around at the McDonald's All American Game. Led by game MVP Dariq Whitehead, they blew out the West, 105-81, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Tuesday night.

Whitehead, a Duke commit and the No. 5 overall prospect in 247Sports.com's composite rankings for the class of 2022, led the way with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Villanova commit and the No. 20 overall prospect in the class of 2022, Cam Whitmore, added 19 points, eight boards and five assists, while Chris Livingston (Kentucky, No. 7) put up 13 boards, six rebounds and five assists.

Mark Mitchell (Duke, No. 13) led the West with 19 points.

It was quite a showcase for the Blue Devils, with top overall prospect Dereck Lively making his mark on the game as well:

Duke was one of three teams to have three incoming recruits in the game, joining Kansas (Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr.) and Arkansas (Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A number of other players turned some heads, including Kel'el Ware (Oregon, No. 10).

Ware was a standout for the West, but it was the East's night. There was little doubt about that.