McDonald's All American Game 2022: Dariq Whitehead, East Rout West

McDonald's All American Game 2022: Dariq Whitehead, East Rout WestMarch 30, 2022
The East was not playing around at the McDonald's All American Game. Led by game MVP Dariq Whitehead, they blew out the West, 105-81, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Tuesday night.
Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky
I’ve covered a lot of McDonald’s Games in my day and this is definitely the first one I can remember where the bench is calling out defensive coverages to those on the floor. <br><br>Fun game with some real intensity so far. Dariq Whitehead, Cason Wallace, and Kel’el Ware standing out.
Whitehead, a Duke commit and the No. 5 overall prospect in 247Sports.com's composite rankings for the class of 2022, led the way with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
SportsCenter NEXT @SCNext
Dariq Whitehead is lighting it up from 3 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/dariq_whitehead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dariq_whitehead</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/McDAAG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McDAAG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NIBCOfficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NIBCOfficial</a> <a href="https://t.co/2cGVGvUExX">pic.twitter.com/2cGVGvUExX</a>
Villanova commit and the No. 20 overall prospect in the class of 2022, Cam Whitmore, added 19 points, eight boards and five assists, while Chris Livingston (Kentucky, No. 7) put up 13 boards, six rebounds and five assists.
SportsCenter NEXT @SCNext
MCDAAG has been a movie 🎥🍿 These NIBC hoopers are different 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/McDAAG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McDAAG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NIBCOfficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NIBCOfficial</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/_chrisliv24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_chrisliv24</a> <a href="https://t.co/oTS5LSrqz9">pic.twitter.com/oTS5LSrqz9</a>
Mark Mitchell (Duke, No. 13) led the West with 19 points.
It was quite a showcase for the Blue Devils, with top overall prospect Dereck Lively making his mark on the game as well:
SportsCenter NEXT @SCNext
Dereck Lively is out here looking very much like the #1 prospect in high school basketball <a href="https://twitter.com/dereckl41?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dereckl41</a> 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/McDAAG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McDAAG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DukeMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DukeMBB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PaulBiancardi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PaulBiancardi</a> <a href="https://t.co/jYD6FxaNGj">pic.twitter.com/jYD6FxaNGj</a>
Duke was one of three teams to have three incoming recruits in the game, joining Kansas (Gradey Dick, MJ Rice, Ernest Udeh Jr.) and Arkansas (Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh, Anthony Black).
A number of other players turned some heads, including Kel'el Ware (Oregon, No. 10).
Rob Cassidy @Cassidy_Rob
Oregon-bound Kel'el Ware really showing off his upside here. He's a nightmare on the glass and uses his length to terrorize passing lanes. Seven-footer can get out and run too. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mcdonaldsAllAmerican?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mcdonaldsAllAmerican</a>
Andrew Nemec @AndrewNemec
Kel’el Ware (<a href="https://twitter.com/KelelWare?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KelelWare</a>) “is the surprise of the week” and “NBA scouts have fallen in love with him.” “Most potential in the class” of any player. <br>All on ESPN broadcast. <br><br>Oregon fans aren’t ready. He’s AMAZING. (<a href="https://twitter.com/OregonMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OregonMBB</a>)
Jacob Polacheck @JacobPolacheck
Kel’el Ware vs. Dereck Lively had been a compelling matchup in the first half of <a href="https://twitter.com/McDAAG?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McDaag</a>. Lot of talk heading into this game about Lively as the top prospect in 2022, but Ware has been equally if not more impressive. Will bring a lot to <a href="https://twitter.com/OregonMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OregonMBB</a> next season.
Ware was a standout for the West, but it was the East's night. There was little doubt about that.