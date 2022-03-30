Rams' Jalen Ramsey: Odell Beckham Jr. Could've Won Super Bowl MVP Before Knee Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, but his former teammate, Jalen Ramsey, would likely love to see the Los Angeles Rams bring him back.

Ramsey appeared on Pivot on Monday and said he believed Beckham would have been the Super Bowl MVP if he hadn't torn his ACL in the game (h/t Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire):

"In the Super Bowl, O was really the igniter. ... If O could've kept going that game, O probably would've been Super Bowl MVP. And that ain't taking nothing away from Cooper [Kupp], but O was really living like that. He was on another level. And then knowing he was going to be a free agent, too, all of that. It's like dang, man. I hated it for him, but everything happens for a reason. And because of that, hopefully we can get him back."

Beckham, 29, caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals before tearing his ACL in the second quarter.

The veteran wide receiver had a tough few years in Cleveland after being traded to the Browns in 2019, never really clicking with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

But after he was released midseason and signed with the Rams, he looked much more like the three-time Pro Bowler who dominated during his early years with the New York Giants, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

He built on that in the postseason, where he registered 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in four starts. It was clear that Beckham had a solid rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"He meant a lot to the team. He meant a whole lot," Ramsey said. "When you talk about performance, we're in a performance-based industry, he's a dog. He's really the dude—all the highlights—he's still that. ... There ain't that many that athletic, that twitchy, run good routes, hands, he's really that one. He brought that juice."

The Rams have been busy at wide receiver this offseason, signing Allen Robinson II and trading Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans. They still have Van Jefferson as well, but the return of Beckham would make this offense truly scary again in 2022, even if he likely will miss a solid chunk of the season as his knee recovers.

Ramsey, at least, wants to run it back with Beckham.