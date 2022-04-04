Bobby Lashley Defeats Omos at WWE WrestleMania 38

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in a battle of titans on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday.

The former Raw tag team champion had been a dominant force in singles action recently, but a series of thunderous Spears helped The All Mighty take victory at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Since making his main roster in-ring debut at WrestleMania last year, Omos has been a significant force in WWE, but Lashley set out to prove he wasn't unstoppable.

Omos and AJ Styles beat The New Day for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37 and held them for 132 days. They continued to team after dropping the titles to RK-Bro but split up for good in December.

That allowed Omos to strike out on his own, and it led to him piling up an impressive undefeated singles record on Raw.

Styles, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, T-Bar, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez are just a few of the Superstars Omos has run through over the past several weeks.

On the final episode of Raw before WrestleMania, he defeated The Viking Raiders by count-out in a handicap match. He got on the mic afterward and claimed nobody could pose a challenge to him.

Right on cue, Lashley made his way to the ring and confronted the gigantic competitor. Omos rag-dolled him a couple of times, but the two-time WWE champion put an end to the conflict by knocking the giant from his feet with a devastating shoulder block.

Omos and Lashley then pointed to the WrestleMania sign, signifying they would clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was somewhat surprising that The All Mighty even made it back for WrestleMania since he was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber when he dropped the WWE title without even competing because of a concussion.

In actuality, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported Lashley was nursing a shoulder injury and it was unclear if he would be cleared for The Show of Shows.

Lashley did manage to get cleared for the biggest show of the year, and he handed Omos his first singles loss in the process.