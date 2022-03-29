Patriots Rumors: Jabrill Peppers Agrees to Contract After 3 Years with Giants

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with safety Jabrill Peppers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss.

The deal will reportedly be worth up to $5 million, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Peppers is expected to be ready for the start of training camp after he tore his ACL in October, per Schefter.

The 2017 first-round draft pick appeared in 32 games (30 starts) over three years with the New York Giants after beginning his career with the Cleveland Browns.

He spent the past two seasons under former head coach Joe Judge, who rejoined the Patriots staff this offseason after the Giants fired him.



Judge was a reason Peppers remained with New York in 2021, per Pat Leonard of the New Daily News:

Peppers showcased his versatility in 2020 when he finished third on the team with 91 tackles and second with 11 passes defended, adding 2.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

He lined up at a variety of spots during his tenure with the Giants:

The skill set is what made Peppers such an intriguing prospect.

The former Michigan star finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2016 thanks to his production in all phases of the game. In addition to his defensive work, he had three rushing touchdowns and one punt return touchdown during his final collegiate season.

Though he was inconsistent in Cleveland, Peppers showed his playmaking ability over the past few years both as a defender and returner.

The Patriots already have quality safety depth between Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger, but Peppers could be used in a lot of ways to help a defense that already ranked No. 2 in points allowed last season.